Ciara Models Faux Fur Coats 3 Different Ways With Versatile Thigh-High LITA Boots

Ciara showed off three different versions of a faux fur coat from her LITA by Ciara fashion on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a new Reel video, which sees her posing in the middle of a room with marble floors.

“Works from the dealers, all in chinchilla @LITAbyCiara #FauxChinchilla #SustainableFashion,” Ciara wrote under the video.

Set to Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You,” the recording initially begins with Ciara modeling a furry cream ankle-length coat. The video then transitions to the “Level Up” musician wearing a black version of the outerwear. Lastly, she swaps the black jacket for a vibrant blue option.

Although she changed her outerwear three times, Ciara’s outfit underneath remained the same. The songwriter wore a simple white tank top with a black high-waist leather mini skirt. The short garment had a thick waistband and a small slit at the hem.

The “Better Thangs” artist swapped her usual caramel tresses for a short “wet” hairstyle with tapered bangs. For glam, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Ciara’s look was a towering set of thigh-high platform boots. The shoe style had ruched accents along the leg and featured a stacked outsole and sat a thick rectangular block heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

From show-stopping mini’s to sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns, Ciara is a style chameleon. Embracing high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, it’s not hard to understand why the singer is a perennial best-dressed list favorite. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

