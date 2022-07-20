Ciara Dances in Nike Air Force 1s & Versatile Sweatsuit in TikTok Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It wouldn’t be Ciara if she wasn’t dancing. The hitmaker danced up a storm on TikTok yesterday, grooving to the likes of Tay-K. Ciara looked comfortable in her sweatsuit and sneakers. For the video, she wore a brown sweat suit from Nike.

There were graphic letters on the front of the crewneck as well as the Nike logo on the hem of the sleeve. Her sweatpants had a white stripe down the sides, as the ends synched around the ankles.

This sweatsuit’s design was an apt choice for comfort, as it is versatile enough to be used for dance sessions reflected by the “Jump” singer or other activities.

Ciara’s known for her usage of jewelry alongside her flashier garments. But she took a departure from her style history and instead wore two quaint bracelets, keeping the rest of her accessories simple.

Of course, she wore her signature long hair down over her shoulders with a part in the middle. White sneakers are always a fitting choice for coordinating casual outfits no matter the color or pattern. Ciara’s choice of high-top Nike Air Force 1s is complementary to the set. With two buckles across the front of the shoe, as well as a brown sole, they matched the suit well.

Air Force 1s have so many varying colors as well as prices, and many chains. From a vintage pair to a brand new version, the variety of styles is a favorite among stars.

