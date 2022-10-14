×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
2022 CMT Artists Of The Year – Show & Backstage
2005
2005
2005
2006
View Gallery 28 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT.

Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details with a diamond Sautoir necklace, and topped it off with a black cowboy hat that featured a crystal hatband.

Related

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening

Nina Dobrev Lounges in Camo Activewear & Nike Air Force Sneakers in Her NYC Apartment

Kristin Cavallari Gets Casual Chic in Ripped Skinny Jeans & Barely-There Sandals for Mirror Selfie

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Walker Hayes and Ciara perform onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
Walker Hayes and Ciara perform onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

The recording artist finished the look with black leather cowboy boots. The pointed-toe knee boots featured a chunky heel and white embroidering.

Cowboy boots often feature artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Walker Hayes and Ciara perform onstage during 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Walker Hayes and Ciara perform onstage during 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Ciara was styled by Kollin Carter for the night. The stylist has also worked with Cardi B, Normani, and Kelly Rowland.

Put on a pair of western-inspired boots for a sleek finish.

Steve Madden West White Leather Boots
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden West White Leather Boots, $190.

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Dagget Western Boots
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Dagget Western Boots, $260.

Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather
CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather, $295.

PHOTOS: Ciara’s Style Evolution Through the Years

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad