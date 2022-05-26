Ciara Commands Attention in Corseted Gown With Chainmail Chest & Sky-High Heels for Charity Dinner Supporting Education

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara turned up the glamour for a charity dinner to raise critical funds to address inequity in education and help support both the College Success Foundation and the Why Not You Foundation.

In a video shared to her Instagram page today, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star was seen exiting a building in a black halter gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji with a sweetheart neckline. The bust of the gown was covered in silver crystal chainmail that cascaded down the front of the dress.

The chainmail detail brings a glimmer to the whole ensemble, catching the light with her movement. The “1, 2, Step” songstress wore gold chunky bangles and an equally chunky ring.

Ciara kept her hair down in a sleek middle part running down her back and gave off a dose of drama with a smokey eye and nude lip, completing the look.

The hitmaker slipped into black platform block heels with a peep-toe accent, which is a stylish change from a full-on pump, perfect for the summertime. The shoes were secured around the star’s ankles with a thick black strap, while another cascaded across the top of the star’s toes.

