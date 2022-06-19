Ciara Expertly Dances in 7-Inch ‘Stripper Heels’ & Debuts Blue Hair Styled in Space Buns for Weekend Celebration

Ciara recently took her dancing skills to new heights, dropping it low in 7-inch ultra-high platforms on Instagram today in celebration of the weekend. And, predictably, “stripper heels” are no match for Ciara’s dance moves.

To show off in style, the 36-year-old singer wore gray and black camouflage cargo pants and a black short-sleeved tee featuring a lighting graphic, which was super-shredded and distressed. Underneath both pieces, the star wore a white monokini-like bodysuit.

In the video, the singer showed off some eye-catching electric blue waist-long hair, which she wore half-up in space buns. For accessories, Ciara wore a collection of gold bangles on each wrist, covering her eyes with mirrored pink-lensed shield shades. She also wore a dangling gold chain around one ankle.

The singer captioned the carefree video, which was recorded in a dance studio, with the words, “Ready to JUMP into the wknd like…”

Ciara’s ultra-high stilettos hail from Pleaser, a brand known for making sky-high heels that have been worn by the likes of Lady Gaga and Helen Mirren, as well as a staple of nightlife performers everywhere. The singer’s chosen style, the brand’s Adore-701 heels, featured a staggering 7-inch clear stiletto. Completing the $50 heels is a thick clear platform sole and a wide toe strap featuring a glossy clear texture.

Kim Kardashian wears Pleaser heels alongside Pete Davidson at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Often referred to as “stripper heels,” the shoe style recently enjoyed red carpet status when Kim Kardashian wore the style with Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala in May. Monroe herself was fond of Lucite platform heels, which have a long and interesting history and are considered as a predecessor to today’s “stripper shoe.”

Marilyn Monroe, c. 1950s, wears lucite heels. CREDIT: Courtesy Everett Collection

