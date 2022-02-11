Ciara Stuns in Plunging Dress With a Risky High Slit & 6-Inch Heels at NFL Honors Alongside Russell Wilson

Ciara’s red carpet style in unmatched. The R&B songstress put on a jaw dropping display while supporting her husband, Russell Wilson at the 2022 NFL Honors in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The “Body Party” singer looked absolutely incredible in a black Roberto Cavalli spring 2022 runway dress. The risque gown included a choker-neckline that led into material that plunged all the way down to her belly. The daring frock was complete with an open-back, cutouts at the waist, a vicious thigh-high slit on the side and was held together by Cavalli’s signature gold tiger brooch.

Ciara Wilson at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in black Roberto Cavalli spring 2022 gown on February 10, 2022. CREDIT: Karl Walter for Variety

She styled her caramel tresses in sensual beach waves and opted for a bronzy smokey eye and a glossy lip. The Lita by Ciara designer was blinged out with jewels from Marli New York and Le Vian diamond rings.

Related Katy Perry Serves Playful Glamor With JJ Watt in Brown Gown and Bedazzled Football Clutch at NFL Honors Taraji P. Henson Brings Sparkles to the Red Carpet in Sequined Mini Dress & Strappy Metallic Sandals at NFL Honors Ciara Rips and Runs in Russell Wilson's Jersey, Stretch Pants and Combat Boots With Their Kids on the Football Field

When it came down to footwear, the Grammy Award winner elevated her dress with a pair of sky-high “Max” platform pumps by Jimmy Choo. The height-defying heels included a chunky outer sole and a sharp, thin 6-inch heel.

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson at the 2022 NFL Honors in Los Angeles, CA on February 10, 2022. CREDIT: Karl Walter for Variety

Wilson’s look was as equally stylish. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback wore a classic tuxedo that consisted of a classic velvet jacket and sleek black pants. Wilson complemented his suit with patent leather loafers. The smooth silhouette included a slightly pointed toe and a small stacked heel.

Ciara has secured her spot in the fashion industry by landing iconic campaigns and partnership deals with Kohl’s, Nike and Roberto Cavalli. She recently collaborated with her husband on a new venture The House of LR&C. The brand was built to democratize retail and redefine the way the fashion industry works, to make it inclusive, community-led and, above all, to create large scale positive change.

Click through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution through the years.