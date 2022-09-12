Ciara Gets Groovy for Beyonce’s Birthday Party in Roller Skates & Glittery Flare Pants

Ciara traveled back in time to celebrate Beyonce‘s 41st birthday in Los Angeles this weekend.

The “Level Up” singer shared her outfit for the party to her Instagram account today. Embodying the disco-themed party’s spirit, Ciara wore sparkling red-hot high-waisted pants with flared legs and a graphic tee with a Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” poster stamped on it.

“Feelin’ Groovy! Celebrating the BDay Girl,” she captioned.

The retro-style look was completed with a pair of roller skates, that Ciara proved she knows how to use in the video set to Beyonce’s “Cuff It.”

Ciara’s hairstyle was also a stand-out. The singer sported her blond hair in a Fawcett-Flip, inspired by Farrah Fawcett’s signature swoopy hairstyle.

Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday surrounded by celebrities. The guest list also included Kim Kardashian, Offset, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Adele, and Drake.

Ciara may have walked in roller skates for the party, but the singer’s shoe wardrobe often features daring, strappy styles, with tall heels from well known brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while enjoying her days off.

Ciara attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for REVOLVE

Before traveling to Los Angeles to attend Beyonce’s party, Ciara was in New York celebrating the partnership of her brand LITA by Ciara with Revolve. She attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation wearing an all-leather “The Matrix”-inspired trench coat, coordinating with fitted knee-high boots with a shiny black finish set on a stiletto heel.

