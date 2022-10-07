Ciara Delivers Biker Glamour in Sheer Bodysuit & Chunky Combat Boots to Promote ‘Better Thangs’

Ciara took an edgy approach to monochromatic dressing in her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer and fashion designer took to Instagram to promote her new song “Better Thangs,” which features Summer Walker. The new video sees Ciara standing in a room complete with neutral and white decor.

“Puttin all the lames on ice,” the singer captioned the video.

Ciara was clearly setting the mood for the weekend and she was stylishly dressed in all-black attire. Her outfit gave major biker babe energy. The “Goodies” hitmaker wore a long-sleeve unitard. The silhouette had a plunging V-neckline and a zipper at the center. The one-piece garment also had fitted mesh shorts with see-through stitched outlining.

To further elevate the moment, the multi-hyphenate musician accessorized with round vintage mirrored frames, layered gold necklaces and several midi rings. For glam, Ciara went with soft neutral makeup and a matte pout. She swapped her signature caramel tresses for shoulder-length blond hair, which was styled straight while tapered bangs framed her face.

When it came down to footwear, Ciara tied her ensemble together with a pair of black platform combat boots. The shoe style laced up along the leg almost reaching her knees and included pouches on the outer and a chunky rigged outsole.

From show-stopping mini’s to sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns, Ciara is a style chameleon. Embracing high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, it’s not hard to understand why the singer is a perennial best-dressed list favorite. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

