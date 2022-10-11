Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover

Ciara is Allure’s November cover star. The multi-hyphenate superstar brought her bold fashion sense to the magazine’s issue and channeled her early 2000s style throughout the new spread.

On the cover, the “Level Up” singer embraced Barbiecore trends by posing in a pink Versace corset top with leather gloves. To further elevate the moment, Ciara styled her hair in a curly flat top afro and added dramatic circle earrings by Saskia Diez.

Another image sees the “Goodies” musician in a cream and red corset top and fitted midi skirt from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. Ciara accessorized with small chunky gold statement earrings and styled her hair in long braids. For glam, she went with a a dramatic shimmery pink metallic eyeshadow and a glossy neutral lip.

In another shot, Ciara serves galactic glamour as she sits perched in a JW Anderson black tassel top. The fashion designer completed her look with black low-rise pants. She continued to play with her hairstyles this time styling it in two puffy ponytails.

Lastly, Ciara strikes a powerful pose in a full outfit by Marc Jacobs. Her outfit consisted of a knee-length leather jacket with a white cropped bustier top. She teamed both pieces with a front-tie floor-length skirt.

Along with the high fashion moments and high-wattage glam looks, Ciara spoke about bursting onto the scene nearly two decades ago, paying tribute to the Atlanta community, her new skincare line OAM and her forthcoming album.

“Honestly, I don’t really think about what everyone else is doing so much because I know the uniqueness of my product. You look around and you’re starting to see more women building out their beauty brands. I think that’s pretty amazing because it shows the power of how you can really build something if you desire to, and it’s also showing you the power of your platform. It’s been amazing to see how women have been taking charge and flipping the way we thought we always had to go through someone to do something. No, you can do it yourself,” Ciara explained.

