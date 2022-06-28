Christine Quinn Spins Baggy Streetwear Suiting With Crop Top & Velcro ‘Dad Shoes’ in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Christine Quinn walked through New York City today wearing an outfit that is a staple of the city’s culture. Quinn wore a slightly oversized khaki-colored suit that she left unbuttoned. She coordinated with a cropped white undershirt as well as matching suit pants with a long hem. Suits are essential to street style as there are many levels to the fitting, from a completely tailored suit ready for businesswear or a loose silhouette that embraces street style trends.

Oversized fittings are beloved as they bring edginess to anything.

Christine Quinn on June 28, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Another nod to New York, the “Selling Sunset” star had on a NY Yankees baseball cap. The TV personality accessorized with a Cuban link necklace and a messenger bag by Marc Jacobs’ “The Camera Bag.”

Quinn finished the outfit with a pair of chunky gray “dad shoes” with velcro straps. The front of the shoe had a metallic color with white soles, which contrasted and complemented the entire outfit. Sneakers are a tremendously popular staple on the East coast because of their various shapes and sizes, and these particular sneakers were a great match for a light-colored outfit.

Chunky shoes were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s influence slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Click Through the Gallery to See More Celebrities Who Love Wearing Dad Shoes