Christine Quinn Stars in MCM’s Larger Than Life 2022 Advent Calendar Campaign

Get ready to count down the days till Christmas with Christine Quinn and MCM. The brand announced the “Selling Sunset” star as the face of their larger-than-life advent calendar for 2022.

Launching globally on Nov. 17, the campaign echoes the playful and bold themes that come with the holiday season and underpins the DNA of the German fashion luxury house.

The calendar features Quinn striking her best model poses. She is seen wearing glossy boots, cozy knits, and sharp blazers among spades of bold apparel and footwear.

Christine Quinn is the star of MCM’s advent calendar 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Via MCM

Speaking of shoes, the holiday campaign featured lots of them. From high and low-top sneakers to plush alpine skiing and black leather boots, the collection showcases a wide array of options in many versatile styles and sizes.

Christine Quinn is the star of MCM’s advent calendar 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Via MCM

Renowned director Maya Margolina spearheaded the campaign, giving audiences a unique and interactive look into the luxurious advent calendar, whilst showcasing MCM’s most beloved items brought to life by expressive imagery and a poppy soundtrack provided by Isabella Lovestory. Quinn took on the arduous role of highlighting each unique product.

“It is a dream come true to be the face of the new MCM holiday campaign. As a longtime fan of their iconic logo totes, luggage, and clothing, MCM has always been a staple in my wardrobe. I am so honored to work with such an incredible creative and professional fashion house – from start to finish – and can’t wait for the campaign to come out! These items make the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones or ever better – you!” said Christine Quinn.

Christine Quinn and MCM’s advent calendar 2022 campaign merchandise. CREDIT: Via MCM

Christine Quinn and MCM’s advent calendar 2022 campaign merchandise. CREDIT: Via MCM

The holiday collection is available online and in-store now–with special drops planned throughout the festive season.