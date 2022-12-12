Christine Quinn Pops in Mesh Bodysuit & Strappy Sandals at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn attended Jacquemus’ newest runway show in France.

Quinn wore a black mesh bodysuit with polka-dot detailing as she arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia,” on Monday afternoon. She paired the silhouette with a brown sarong skirt that featured a high slit and a darker brown belt with a marble orange bead.

Christine Quinn attends “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on Dec. 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Quinn accessorized with a light yellow leather shoulder bag that had a black bead on the strap identical in width to the skirt’s detail. The reality TV star kept her platinum blond locks pulled back into an elegant updo with face-framing pieces bringing attention to her makeup that sported a bronze eye look and a nude lip.

The “How to Be a Boss B-tch” author completed her look with a pair of black strappy sandals. Along with the ankle strap, the leather heels featured two buckled toe straps with a curved strap crossing underneath the two. The sandals were supported by a cushioned sole and a stiletto heel that was about 2 inches tall. Quinn often slips into a pair of statement heels for any occasion. On and off the red carpet, she often slips into towering pumps or platform sandals from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Versace and Stuart Weitzman.

Christine Quinn attends “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on Dec. 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Quinn was styled by Emily Tighe who also created the television personality’s dramatic look she wore for the British Fashion Awards last week which featured a corset gown and 6-inch heels.

Iris Law, Pamela Anderson, Symone and Christine Quinn attend “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on Dec. 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show introduced Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ spring 2023 collection, inspired by raffia straw — which rained down on models throughout. The texture was introduced in a wide array of accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear during the occasion, including suiting, outerwear and sandals. The show also featured a starry front row, with attendees including Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, Manu Rios and Pamela Anderson.