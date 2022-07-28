×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Christina Ricci Poses in Stella McCartney Striped Maxi Dress & Statement Glitter Boots for ‘Yellowjackets’ Press Tour

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Showtimes’s “Yellowjackets” FYC Event
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Ricci posed on Tuesday in familiar colors of dark blue and lime green clad in a Stella McCartney dress. The maxi garment featured many intricate details that were done with precision and style. The striped fabric contours across the bust, creating interesting round lines that almost create a face.

The thin stripes plastered across the fabric with inclusions of a thick round neck collar and tulle ruffled material expand over the rest of the dress. It began at the waist as small green lines still go across the fabric before the solid blue took over the ends of the dress.

The “Yellowjackets” lead wore her hair in an updo to the back, with a signature bang sporting over her forehead along with two side strands to frame her jaw. She wore a fierce eye look with daring mascara and a reddened lip.

With a dress like Ricci’s, using jewelry or accessories wouldn’t be wise because of the dress’s design. With a closed-off neck, a necklace would be off-putting as there is no skin, similar to how the wrists are covered with the sleeves.

Related

Christina Aguilera's Heavy Metal Body Armor Costume & Slick Boots Shine for Starlite Concert in Spain

Julia Fox Poses in High-Tech Coat Set on Fire While She's Wearing It With Matching Stiletto Boots

Brad Pitt Gives Suiting Slouchy Twists With Suede Boots at 'Bullet Train' London Screening

The iconic actress continued to go bold for her attire as she wore a pair of Le Silla sparkling pointed-toe ankle boots. The choice to bring glittery footwear to the stripes emboldened an eclectic outfit, as the prints are completely opposite of each other. Ricci brought fun to her overall look as the dress was more sophisticated and sleek whereas her boots were playful and dramatic. The boots had a black band around the top of the ankle with a subtle heel.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

Slip into a pair of these black booties.

Jimmy Choo Oriel 95 Black Nappa Leather Boots
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo
To Buy: Jimmy Choo Oriel 95 Black Nappa Leather Boots, $1,050.

 

Sam Edelman Women's Codie Block-Heel Booties
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Codie Block-Heel Booties, $80 (was $160).

Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie, $36.

 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad