Christina Ricci Poses in Stella McCartney Striped Maxi Dress & Statement Glitter Boots for ‘Yellowjackets’ Press Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Ricci posed on Tuesday in familiar colors of dark blue and lime green clad in a Stella McCartney dress. The maxi garment featured many intricate details that were done with precision and style. The striped fabric contours across the bust, creating interesting round lines that almost create a face.

The thin stripes plastered across the fabric with inclusions of a thick round neck collar and tulle ruffled material expand over the rest of the dress. It began at the waist as small green lines still go across the fabric before the solid blue took over the ends of the dress.

The “Yellowjackets” lead wore her hair in an updo to the back, with a signature bang sporting over her forehead along with two side strands to frame her jaw. She wore a fierce eye look with daring mascara and a reddened lip.

With a dress like Ricci’s, using jewelry or accessories wouldn’t be wise because of the dress’s design. With a closed-off neck, a necklace would be off-putting as there is no skin, similar to how the wrists are covered with the sleeves.

The iconic actress continued to go bold for her attire as she wore a pair of Le Silla sparkling pointed-toe ankle boots. The choice to bring glittery footwear to the stripes emboldened an eclectic outfit, as the prints are completely opposite of each other. Ricci brought fun to her overall look as the dress was more sophisticated and sleek whereas her boots were playful and dramatic. The boots had a black band around the top of the ankle with a subtle heel.

