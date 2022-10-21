Christina Ricci Poses in Oversized Leather Pants & Square-Toe Shoes for W Magazine’s The New Originals Issue

This week, W Magazine unveiled its annual Originals portfolio as part of Volume 5 The New Originals issue that hit newsstands on Oct. 18. The Originals portfolio highlights noteworthy talents from all walks of life including actors, musicians, fashion designers, creatives and more, who push boundaries and are leading the cultural conversation.

Among one of those noteworthy talents, Christina Ricci posed for the glossy spread.

Christina Ricci for W Magazine’s Volume 5 The New Originals issue. CREDIT: Via W Magazine

Dressed in a dapper manner, “The Adams Family” star was clad in three stellar looks. The first ensemble saw the star styled in a white long-sleeve knit with a ruffled trim collar and a plunging neckline. The white top was paired with sharp gold geometric earrings for a bit of shine.

The second was a full body shot of Ricci leaning back in a chair nonchalantly, drinking down a Diet Coke. The stylish thespian wore a white button-down underneath a tan oversized jacket. The white top was tucked neatly into extremely high-waisted black leather trousers which were also quite large and belted. Ricci sported a striped tie and slipped into black square-toed shoes that were partially hidden underneath the 42-year-old’s trousers.

Christina Ricci for W Magazine’s Volume 5 The New Originals issue. CREDIT: Via W Magazine

Bundling up, Ricci’s last look featured the mom of two pulling an expressive face in a big red trench coat with a high-gloss finish.

“I want my clothes to make me seem unapproachable. My clothes should be like an emotional armor that keeps people at a safe distance. I dress for coldness and frigidity,” said Ricci on her style. As for style icons, the actress also detailed a few of her favorite fashion powerhouses. “Diana Vreeland, Nicole Kidman, and Tilda Swinton. My dream look is somewhere right in the middle of that triangle,” said Ricci.

Christina Ricci for W Magazine’s Volume 5 The New Originals issue. CREDIT: Via W Magazine

Other campaign stars include Steve Lacy, Harris Reed, Devin Habal, Precious Okoyomon, Agnes Gund, Tyrell Hampton, Ed Mendoza, and Rina Yang.

PHOTOS: See all the stars who attended W Magazine’s Best Performances Party.