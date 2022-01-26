Christina Ricci Proves Classics Are Always in Style in Polka Dot Dress and Pointy Pumps for ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Ricci styled a soft glam look on her late-night show appearance.

The actress was on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday to talk about her new Showtime TV seres, “Yellowjackets,” alongside Jeremy O. Harris, a playwright, who Harris hit the show in a beige patterned suit courtesy of Gucci with a light blue shirt, paired with brown loafers. Stars from Broadway’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” also performed on the episode.

Ricci looked classic and feminine, styled in a black and white polka dot midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress featured three-quarter length sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She added a simple necklace to her outfit.

Corden, Ricci and Harris on ‘The Late Late Show.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

On the footwear front, Ricci went with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her black patent leather Christian Louboutin shoes included a stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches. The classic style added to the overall elegance of the outfit.

Corden, Ricci and Harris on ‘The Late Late Show.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Ricci, stylish celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin.

Ricci on ‘The Late Late Show.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

