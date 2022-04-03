×
Christina Ricci Serves Addams Family Realness at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Christina Ricci, Glaad Awards
Christina Ricci at the 2022 GLAAD media awards.
CREDIT: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Christina Ricci channeled Morticia Addams in a gothic black dress for the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

The actress wore a floor-length black gown that featured a number of stylish details, including elbow-length sleeves, a miniature train and sweetheart neckline featuring peek-a-boo straps.

The outfit had a resemblance to the figure-hugging ensemble worn by the Addams family matriarch. Which is only fitting considering that Ricci will be starring in Tim Burton’s live-action Netflix series, which is centered around Wednesday Addams. However, Ricci has been cast in the series as an entirely new character.

Christina Ricci at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.
CREDIT: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Ricci played up the elegant look even further with the addition of several accessories, an elegant french-tip manicure, a black velvet bag and a bold red lip.

the late late show with james corden, christina ricci, black polka dot dress, pointed toe pumps
Ricci on ‘The Late Late Show.’
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Outside of the wardrobes of the eclectic characters Ricci has performed as, the actress’ personal style is much more elegant and ladylike. She recently wore a polka-dot gown worn for her appearance on James Corden’ Late Late Show. The outfit was styled with a pair of pointe-toe points, a fashion staple in Ricci’s closet.

