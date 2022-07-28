Christina Milian Sets Sail In Sleek Swimsuit & Thong Sandals With Husband Matt Pokora & Daughter Violet On Saint-Tropez Vacation

Christina Milian took a bold approach to boating style today while on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France with her husband Matt Pokora and her daughter Violet Nash from her previous relationship to singer and record producer The-Dream.

Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are seen on a boat during their vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Milian was certainly dressed for some fun in the sun with her family. The “Dip It Low” songstress wore a dark purple cropped bathing top with matching string bikini bottoms that peeked out on the side of her high-waist distressed denim shorts.

Christina Milian and her husband Matt Pokora on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA

Christina Milian and her husband Matt Pokora on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA

Milian carried her blue and white striped thong sandals in her hand as she made her way off the boat. While Pokora sported a brown Pink Floyd graphic T-shirt with green swim trunks. He held his black flip-flops and a beige duffle on his shoulder.

Milian’s daughter Violet Nash put a sleek finish on a boho-chic ensemble. The 12-year-old wore a printed dress that featured a curved white fringe hemline. She styled her hair in knotless braids and rounded out her outfit with orange Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline sneakers.

Christina Milian, her daughter Violet Nash and husband Matt Pokora on vacation in Saint-Tropez on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. The “Resort to Love” actress has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets. On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with thigh-high boots, pointy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.

