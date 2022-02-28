Christina Milian’s Latest Street Style Look Includes a Cropped Denim Jacket With Red Latex Pants & Printed Pumps

Christina Milian served up some serious street style while out in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” actress wore a cropped denim jacket over a dark blue tank top. The faded outwear was complete with baggy sleeves and distressed detailing on the bottom.

The highlight of her ensemble was her red latex pants. The stretchy bottoms easily elevated her look and was the perfect complement to her casual denim top. The “Resort to Love” star let her brown tresses flow in the wind and accessorized with thin gold hoop earrings, a long chain and a black shoulder bag.

To ground everything, the “Dip It Low” singer continued to add flair to her outfit with multicolored pumps. The patterned silhouette was complete with a round toe and a durable sole for extra support and comfort.

Milian appeared to be celebrating her eldest daughter, Violet’s twelfth birthday as she took to Instagram to share a sweet message and photoset from her party.

When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. She has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets.

On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with over-the-knee boots, trendy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides. Earlier this month, she was spotted in a pair of hot pink Ugg Oh Yeah slides. The comfy sandals feature 10mm plush of sheepskin uppers, molded rubber sole, an open-toe slingback and dual straps with an elastic heel that is embossed with the Ugg graphic logo.