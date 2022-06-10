Christina Milian Looks Pretty in Pink Denim Jumpsuit With Invisible Heels for California Strawberries Commission Event

California Strawberries Commission hosted an exclusive “Million Ways to Love Strawberries” event to celebrate the peak season at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica on Wednesday. Christina Milian stepped out for the occasion to share a special strawberry version of her beignets from her pastry brand Beignet Box.

The “Resort to Love” actress looked pretty in pink. She wore an acid-wash jumpsuit, which was the perfect choice to commemorate the summer season. The one-piece garment had a halter neck, sharp pointy collar, slanted pockets and was complete with baggy wide-leg pants.

Christina Milian attends California Strawberries Commission “Million Ways to Love Strawberries” event at Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, CA on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: Eugene Powers / SplashNews.com

The “Dip It Low” singer added a pop of color to her ensemble with a heart-shaped belt bag that wrapped tightly around her waist and was emblazoned with the letter M at the center. Milian continued with gold hoop earrings and a multi-colored charm bracelet. To stay cool during the warm temperatures she slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for minimal makeup.

Unfortunately, the length of her pants didn’t allow for a look at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she rounded out her look with stylish pumps or lace-up sandals.

(L-R) Shaka Smith and Christina Milian at California Strawberries Commission “Million Ways to Love Strawberries” event at Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, CA on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: Eugene Powers / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. She has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets. On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with over-the-knee boots, pointy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.

