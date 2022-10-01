Christina Milian Sparkles in Pink Turtleneck With Gold Ice Pick Heels at Flannels x LaQuan Smith’s Dinner in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sparkling from head to toe, Christina Milian attended a Flannels x LaQuan Smith dinner in Paris, the star dressed in a pink set and dashing heels for the occasion.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actress wore a dark pink knit turtleneck top that was slightly see-through that upped the risk factor of her outfit. Milian teamed the top with matching pants that gathered at the hem, changing up the silhouette. Both the top and bottom were adorned with sequins that made both pieces twinkle, especially under the flash of cameras.

Christina Milian attends the Flannels x LaQuan Smith Paris Fashion Week dinner at Restaurant Laperouse on Sept. 30, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for FLA

The sparkle didn’t stop there. Milian stepped into gold metallic sandal heels that punctuated the glitter while also quite literally elevating the “Call Me, Beep Me” singer’s look. While the shoes aren’t out of the ordinary, especially in Milian’s extensive wardrobe, the heels are a scene stealer for sure, drawing the eye to the fancy footwear almost immediately.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Christina Milian and LaQuan Smith attend the FLANNELS x LaQuan Smith Paris Fashion Week dinner at Restaurant Laperouse on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for FLA

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

