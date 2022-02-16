Christina Milian Pops in Hot Pink Ugg Slides & Denim Shorts for Desert Outing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Milian was spotted out at her Beignet Box pastry truck in Los Angeles on Monday. The “Resort to Love” actress was all smiles as she walked away with a colorful box of macaroons in her hand.

Christina takes a selfie with sweet treats from her Beignet Box pastry truck in Los Angeles, CA on February 14, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Dip It Low” songstress looked cute and cozy for the outing, wearing a baby pink short-sleeve T-shirt with blue denim shorts. The shorts included a pocket on each side, a zipper at the center and ripped fringe at the end. She elevated the casual outfit with several accessories, including gold heart-shaped earrings, round brown frames, a peach shoulder bag and a face mask for safety. Milian pulled her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Christina Milian at Beignet Box in Los Angeles, CA on February 14, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As for footwear, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star slipped into a pair of hot pink Ugg Oh Yeah Slides. The comfy sandals feature 10mm plush of sheepskin uppers, molded rubber sole, an open-toe slingback and dual straps with an elastic heel that is embossed with the Ugg graphic logo. The slides retail for $100 and are available in a variety of colors from black to aquatic marble blue, gray and lilac. Shearling shoes have become a popular trend this year. The signature silhouette often features furry uppers and soles for a soft, plush feeling. Several stars like Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Addison Rae, Gigi Hadid, Elle Fanning and Chrissy Teigen have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks.

