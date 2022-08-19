Christina Milian Models an Unexpected Bikini Not Intended for Water With Micro Miniskirt & Chunky ‘Dad Shoes’

Christina Milian modeled sleek swimwear from Fashion Nova in an Instagram Reel video today, highlighting the brand’s new faux-fuzzy three-piece set that included a bikini top, bottoms and micro mini skirt.

The baby pink suit consisted of a halter-style top, also made of a fuzzy fabric. The style is unexpected and intended for poolside use as a “sunsuit” due to the material lacking functionality for going underwater. Regardless, the brand’s $30.99 “Living the Fabulous Dream” bikini and its coordinating high-waisted bottoms with mini skirt offer a unique look.

While the Fashion Nova partner’s bikini is a departure from traditional styles, the bikini as we know it today has been around in various iterations since the 1940s. The original designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to string bikinis that show ample skin.

The “Call Me, Beep Me” singer teamed the look with sneakers on pink chunky soles. The footwear style was first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the silhouette’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

PHOTOS: Click to See the Most Clever Ways Celebrities Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots