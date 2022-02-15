Christina Aguilera Poses With Fiancé Matt Rutler In Plunging Red Jumpsuit Designed With Sleek Details on Valentine’s Day

Love was certainly in the air on Valentine’s Day. Celebrities didn’t hesitate to show off their extravagant gifts and festive outfits for the occasion. Christina Aguilera was one of the many stars to showcase her love yesterday on the heartfelt holiday.

The pop superstar shared a slew of new photos of herself and her longtime partner and fiancé, Matthew Rutler. In the new shots, the happy couple cozies up in front of a black sign that reads, “XTina XLI” along with a bed of red, pink and white roses.

While it was nice to see the happy couple bask in their love, it was the other images that sent social media into a frenzy. Aguilera looked red-hot in a floral jumpsuit. The long-sleeve garment was complete with leather panels on each sleeve, a plunging sweetheart neckline, sharp pointy shoulder pads and a figure-cinching waist. She complemented the risque number with a hot pink smokey eye and a bold red lip.

Keeping with the theme, the five-time Grammy Award winner added a red rose clip to her long wavy blond locs and red and black nails. The angle of the shots made it hard to get a glimpse at her footwear, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she slipped into a pair of sleek thigh-high boots.

Aguilera loves to tie her looks together with boots, sandals and pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga. The “Life of the Party” actress takes her outfits above and beyond the expected, often wearing thigh-high boots, strappy sandals, and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike, and Gina Shoes. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed shoe closet as well, serving as a muse to the Italian designer.

