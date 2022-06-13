Christina Aguilera Goes Green in She-Hulk Muscle Suit & Edgy Accessory at LA Pride

Christina Aguilera went bold in her outfit for LA Pride in the Park on Saturday. In a racerback cutout leather number, Aguilera heated things up, going for a bright red everything.

The pop star wore a red bodysuit with racer cutouts across the chest, forming a spider-like pattern, designed with multiple keyholes weaved into each overlapping cutout. There were fishnet details on the shoulders of her long sleeves, adding even more drama to the daring look.

LA Pride 2022: LA Pride in the Park. 11 Jun 2022 Pictured: Christina Aguilera. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA Her waist synched like a bustier with black stripes. To go with the motorbike racer theme, she wore hot red chaps with silver emblem buttons down each side.

Leather has always been incorporated into Xtina’s looks since she broke out into the R&B and pop music scene, with the look nodding one of her more infamous “Dirrty” music video outfits, which included a pair of bright red leather chaps. For accessories, she added a couple of glitter strands to her signature blond mane and went for dark matte sunglasses with a red opaque frame.

As her shoes remain a mystery, to infer on her footwear, a really great option would be a bright red knee-high boot or ankle boot to finish off the look.

In another performance, Aguilera cooled the stage with a blue ensemble, which opposed her all-red look. For this performance, Paris Hilton accompanied her, DJing her set. Aguilera wore an immaculate bright blue fur bolero with large sleeves.

Paris Hilton DJ’s for Christina Aguilera performance at the LA Gay Pride. 12 Jun 2022 Pictured: Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Under her bolero, she wore a mini dress with faux denim patterns across the entire dress, the front of the dress with a braided design to add some edge.

Hilton wore a crystalized ensemble with a turtleneck, corset, sleeves and fingerless gloves. Together, the two performed for the greater good, showing the LGBTQ that they have support.

Singer Christina Aguilera and Maya (R) singing at Los Angeles Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park CREDIT: SplashNews.com

In yellow, Aguilera was seen performing with Mya in a Burlesque outfit with voluminous feathers and a floral print.

Keeping the party going, the singer channeled the She-Hulk with a green muscular bodysuit, with a sparkling phallus accessory and latex thigh-high boots.