Christina Aguilera Slips on Fuzzy Sandals & Gets Festival With Rainbow Eye Makeup for Brighton Pride Concert

Christina Aguilera slipped into some comfortable clothes while posing with her friend and dancer, Gilbert Sadivar at Brighton Pride in UK. Aguilera wore her best athleisure gear, which she elevated with a glam makeup look.

The ensemble included a pair of gray sweatpants from the cult clothing brand Praying. The bottoms featured a stretchy elastic waistband and loose fit. The pants were printed with block letters reading “I don’t care” and as well as the words “stress, nervousness, anxiety.”

On top, she wore a black shirt with an open black zip-up hoodie. The “Genie In a Bottle” songstress accessorized with a black cap and held a shiny jewel-encrusted Versace water bottle with the brand’s signature medusa head logo. For footwear, Aguilera completed her look with black fuzzy slippers. “The Voice” judge also enhanced her look with dramatic eye makeup. In honor of Brighton Pride, the entertainer went for a colorful rainbow eyeshadow look.

In the photo, posted by Sadivar, the choreographer also went for a casual ensemble. He wore a gray T-shirt with distressed detailing at the seams and a rainbow print at the corner of his chest. He matched the T-shirt with a pair of light-wash ripped jeans. On his feet, he slipped into a pair of bright red sneakers with no laces and a white rubber sole. He also wore an LA Lakers flat cap.

“What a time we have had @xtina !!! 20 years ago, summer of 2002, I was blessed with my first tour with you on the #Stripped Promo tour… to still be performing with you today is such an honor. Every night, no matter what, it feels like I’m flying. Thank you for giving me wings. No one will ever understand how this friendship has impacted my life. I thank God every day for you. Closed out this run in front of 300,000 people at #BrightonPride celebrating your message of Love and Acceptance!!!! #LetThereBeLove#Xtina #Aguilera #ChristinaAguilera #GilbertSaldivarShoutout to @iamtinalandon for believing in me back then and gifting me my first Xtina gig on the Olympics Closing Ceremony and @slaughteration for continuing to believe in me through the years. My #Mentors and #Familia for Life!!! “Thanks for making me a #FIGHTER”

