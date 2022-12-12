Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Christmas Tree-Inspired Look With Ruby Sandals at Cravings Event With John Legend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend attended Cravings’ Christmas event at the Westfield’s Mall last night. The model was glamorously dressed for the occasion, following the Holiday theme in a sparkling green outfit resembling a Christmas tree.

The television personality, who is expecting her third child, wore a green set by Oséree. The outfit featured a button-down long-sleeve collared top and matching pants. Both were finished with ostrich feather-trimmed cuffs, resembling a tinsel, and dazzling metallic threading, making the outfit as sparkly as Christmas lights.

Christy Teigen and husband John Legend promote her Cravings cookbook meet and greet at Westfield Mall holiday tribute on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Completing her look, the model added a pop of another Christmas color with metallic red Gianvito Rossi sandals. The square-toe heels featured a cross-strap design that intertwined with an oversized ruby-toned gemstone that rested on top of her foot. The open-toe sandals supported the 4-inch stiletto heel with an ankle strap with ribbon detail on the buckle.

A closer look at Christy Teigen’s shoes. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Legend matched the model’s shining shoes with a fitted red suit. He paired the top with a white button-down dress shirt and a navy blue tie. To complete his look, the “Voice” coach slipped into a pair of black patent leather dress shoes. The sleek silhouette featured an almond toe and a lace-up closure.

Christy Teigen and husband John Legend promote her Cravings cookbook meet and greet at Westfield Mall holiday tribute on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA The model originally launched her recipe website, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen,” back in February 2021. The cookbook author created the site as a one-stop shop for new recipes, affordable cookware, and cozy outfit suggestions for divulging sweet treats. In 2022, Cravings also released its own cookware line.

When it comes to footwear, Teigen tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

