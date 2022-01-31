Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam in Plunging Goddess-Inspired Dress and Gets Photobombed By Her Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen brought glam to her Goddess-inspired ensemble in her latest Instagram post.

The cookbook author managed to make a simple ensemble into a head-turning look in the photo. The outfit featured an all-white Proenza Schouler gown which boasted a plunging neckline and flowy loose fit. The sleeveless dress draped down to her ankles.

When it came to shoes, Teigen decided to forgo the footwear to complete the goddess aesthetic. She also accessorized with a shiny gold headpiece that featured ridges running across the top. The 36-year-old posed in front of a large tree and pink flowers in the center of the room.

Both of the model’s children with John Legend made appearances in the post. In the first photo, her son Miles is captured walking in the background, and in the second, her daughter Luna is seen peaking out behind Teigen’s back in a metallic pink long-sleeved shirt.

Teigen’s choice to go shoeless aligns with her New Year’s resolution to give up uncomfortable footwear.

In an Instagram post Teigen made last week, she noted “This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say this…well they are extremely comfy… I currently have many a Birkenstock and Birkenstock-esque shoe en route and I couldn’t be more excited. John not so much but consider it my revenge for his pants lately. If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam. It’s an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!”

Teigen showed off her comfy footwear in the photo. The star slipped her feet into a pair of fuzzy Fendi “ugly” sandals that encompassed a three-strap design. They also incorporated a brown and tan printed foot strap on the back of the shoe emblazoned with the brand’s signature “F” logo.

