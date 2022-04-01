×
Chrissy Teigen Makes Clean Style Statement in White Crop Top & Maxi Skirt With Sandals for Frida Mom Party

By Jacorey Moon
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen makes a clean statement in white. The model shared a photoset to Instagram Thursday at a an event in Miami for Frida Mom, a company that has products to help alleviate the pain that comes with pregnancy. It was attended by Serena Williams and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Teigen went with an all-white outfit that consisted of a crop top and billowing maxi skirt that featured pleats.

The wife of John Legend kept her accessories simple with a few stacks of bracelets incorporating mixed metals on her arms, as well as layered silver necklaces and a pair of matching hoop earrings.

Although most of Teigen’s shoes got covered up by her hemline, in a shot, the front of her shoe is revealed to show a heeled sandal that had a brown sole.

When it comes to Teigen and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards stylish and modern silhouettes. In fact, she recently wore a hybrid black cutout dress paired with black strappy sandals for a sophisticated moment. She also wore an oversized black blazer with slouchy jeans and bedazzled Bottega Veneta Stretch heels.

When she graces red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

Flip through the gallery to see Teigen’s best street style moments over the years. 

