Chrissy Teigen Styles a Heat-Proof Outfit With a Breezy White Button-Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen shared a heartwarming photo of her with family in comfy shoes on Instagram.

The mom and model took to Instagram on Aug. 4, sharing a picture she took with her mom and daughter huddled close together. Teigen’s face barely made it into the frame, the star showing off her outfit of the day in all it’s glory.

Casual breezy styles have become exceedingly popular during the hotter months because they allow for a range of movement without sweating profusely. Following the trend, Teigen wore an oversized white button down that was kept slightly open, save for one or two buttons. The airy, long-sleeve top was paired with light-wash denim and a surprising black mesh accent that peaked just above the waistline of the mini shorts. The hem of the shorts were frayed and distressed, adding to the causal nature of the ensemble.

Teigen carried around chunky black sunglasses to further protect herself from the hot sun. The cookbook author also carried a cross-body bag in black with sturdy, thick straps, keeping the bag secure.

Hot weather usually calls for breathable shoes. Teigen flattered her feet, opting for a more comfortable style by wearing flat two-strap black sandals. A staple shoe of the warmer months, the sandal style allows for versatile wear.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo that feature details like bold colors and PVC uppers. Teigen also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas.

Style the summer’s hottest shoe style with these espadrilles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Ugg Madeena T-Strap Sandal, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Naomi, $100

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Stacy Adams Montel Cross Slide Sandal, $60.