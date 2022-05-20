Chrissy Teigen Embraces Lingerie Inspiration in Sheer Lace Camisole, Hot Pants & 7-Inch Versace Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen went sans pants on Wednesday in a new stylish Instagram post.

The model-turned-cookbook author took to her main grid to show off an all-black ensemble that included a long coat, a lacy, semi-sheer camisole and hot pants.

Adding a touch of whimsy to the ensemble, she also slipped on sheer pantyhose covered in a black polka dot print courtesy of Calzedonia. She captioned the post: “long coat no pants can’t lose,” along with a football emoji.

The mom-of-two and Cravings brand founder is just the latest celebrity to be seen modeling Versace’s beloved satin platform pumps. A slew of famous faces has been spotted wearing the same style featuring a double-stacked platform and trendy square toe.

Everyone from Beyonce and Olivia Rodrigo to Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa has reached for the soaring block-heeled shoe, which is also designed with an ankle strap adorned with rhinestones and a medusa charm.

Notably, Nicola Peltz said “I do” to Brooklyn Beckham in April wearing a white pair. The shoe, which debuted on the catwalk at Versace’s fall ’21 runway show, is actually available in seven colors. You can shop the splurge-worthy, statement-making look and other platforms below.

Versace Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace To Buy: Versace Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps, $1,575; versace.com

CREDIT: Asos To Buy: Asos Design Priority Platform High Heeled Shoes, $60; asos.com

CREDIT: Milanoo To Buy: Milanoo Chunky Platform Heels with Rhinestone Ankle Strap, $70 (was $100); milanoo.com

Scroll through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.