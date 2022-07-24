Chrissy Teigen Takes Valentino Thong Sandals to Egypt’s Great Pyramids in Inky Fringe Poncho

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen recently took a trip to Egypt, taking time to gaze at the famed Great Pyramids in an all-black ensemble — including Valentino sandals that she didn’t mind getting a little sandy in the process.

In an Instagram photo shared on Saturday, Teigen poses in front of the Great Pyramids wearing an ankle-grazing black poncho with long fringe detailing on the hem and around the wrists. For footwear, the 36-year-old model and television personality wears a pair of black Valentino Roman Stud sandals with crossed straps at the ankles and a single gold stud accent. They’re available for $579 on Farfetch.com. In the photo, the star has her long caramel-colored locks in a wind-blown wavy style, sporting minimal makeup.

Teigen cheekily captioned the photo, “Sabre. It’s time. To come home.” For those not in the know, the caption is a reference to “The Office” and the pyramid-shaped tablet computer invented by fictional company Sabre. The quote is a line B.J. Novak’s character Ryan says when debuting the odd triangle tablet to shareholders a la Steve Jobs.

Teigen has long been a style star on the red carpet, gravitating toward brands like Valentino, Georges Hobeika, Alexandre Vauthier, Marchesa and other couture labels. She is often spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by designers like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent and Gucci.

Valentino’s Roman Stud sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Her favored footwear often features details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also has an affinity for suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Paris Texas, Amina Muaddi and The Attico. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

