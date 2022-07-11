Chrissy Teigen Shows off French Vacation Style in Black Midi Dress and Strappy Sandals

Chrissy Teigen showed off her simple but chic vacation look in her latest social media post.

The cookbook author has been posting as she travels abroad with her husband, John Legend and their children as he tours in Europe. She posted a photo from her time in Nice, France on Sunday, letting her followers that her family’s next stop is in Stockholm, Sweden. In her post, Teigen posed in a black midi dress perfect for summer. The dress featured a scoop neckline, thin straps and cutouts along the bottom hem. Teigen kept the rest of her look relatively simple, adding just a long necklace and hoop earrings to tie off the outfit.

The model and internet personality added black sandals to her ensemble. Her strappy heels featured thin straps along the toes and ankles. The heels added a bit of formality to the look while still keeping the entire outfit laid-back, and perfect for a day in the French Riviera.

Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent and Gucci, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Paris Texas, Amina Muaddi and The Attico. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

Click here to see a gallery of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.