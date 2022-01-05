Chrissy Teigen Pairs Trench Coat and Chunky Combat Boots For Family Photo Op in London

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen is hitting all of the attractions while in London, England. The cookbook author has been soaking up the sights in the UK with her family. Teigen along with her husband, John Legend, their five-year-old daughter, Luna and three-year-old son, Miles celebrated the new year in the city.

The former “Lip Sync Battle” host has continuously shared moments and memories from the trip with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, the media personality posted a new photo of herself and her family standing in front of the London bridge. The model couldn’t resist joking about how the landmark didn’t meet their expectations.

“Asked the driver to take us to the London bridge for a family photo. Quickly realized the London bridge is a very unexciting bridge. Tower Bridge should be London bridge! I always thought it was anyhow haha aaah learning is fun,” she captioned the image.

Related Hunter Schafer Perfectly Pairs Puffer Coat With Sheer Tights and Chunky Ankle Boots Chrissy Teigen Dresses Cozy in White Trench Style Dress and Strappy Black Heels with John Legend Chrissy Teigen Goes Green in the Chicest Fuzzy Trench Coat and Barely-There Heels in London

The disappointment didn’t stop Teigen from serving a look. She looked super stylish in a checkered black and brown coat. Her jacket featured two large pockets on the side, black buttons and a long belt, which she tied in a knot. The 35-year-old finished off her look with subtle makeup and styled her blond locs straight.

On the footwear front, the television personality opted for a pair of shiny black combat boots. Teigen’s shoe choice included large silver buckles on the side, a pointed-toe and a chunky heel.

It is clear that the “Chrissy’s Court” judge didn’t pack light for this trip. She’s been slaying the entire vacation. On New Year’s Eve, Teigen donned a white scoop neck trench dress and black strappy sandals to watch the Cabaret with John Legend.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of black combat boots, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: London Rag Willow Combat Boots, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Prada Leather Lug-Sole Combat Booties, $920.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Guess Canaly Platform Combat Boot, $59.99 (was $99.99).

Check out Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.