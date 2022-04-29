Chrissy Teigen Is Ethereal in a Romantic White Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘The Way Down’ Premiere With John Legend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her project “The Way Down” Season two with HBO Max on Thursday in her latest post on Instagram.

The model posed before an HBO Max flower background with her husband John Legend. The pair showed off their outfits in the slideshow of posts. The caption reads, “Thank you to my family @hbomax for letting us screen and showcase the hard work of so many in my very own backyard. We are so proud of this project and I am honored and humbled I was brought along on this journey. #thewaydown #partTWO.”

The model wore an ethereal all-white ensemble that looked to be a top and skirt or full-on dress. Whatever the case may be, the outfit is a show stopper, exemplifying formal wear with grace and elegance. Teigen wore a textured top without sleeves that flowed and moved with the model. The skirt was a slightly see-through fabric, sheer enough to hint at a figure. The skirt is sectioned off, the bottom half featuring a long layered train.

Legend stood beside Teigen in a blue kimono-style jacket with a floral pattern. Underneath the oversized jacket, the Sperry collaborator wore a silky black button-up tucked into black trousers. Legend wore black pointed toe dress shoes with a shiny finish.

Teigen’s shoes aren’t visible but a silver slingback kitten heel would amp up the glam nicely. Something that would play off of the pure white color of the gown and the dainty expressive layers.

The pair look stunning in each of their outfits. It seems like both Legend and Teigen know how to make formal wear fun. Whether it be through pops of color, funky patterns, or fairylike vibes, the couple hits the mark every time.

See more of Teigen’s style through the years.