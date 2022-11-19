Chrissy Teigen Teases a New Show in Golden Disco Dress and Gilded Sandal Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen snapped an on-set photo to commemorate the last day of filming for a new show she’s been working on. The photo, posted to her Instagram yesterday, saw the star posing in a gold-on-gold look featuring shining footwear that had her sparkling with every step.

The model’s look consisted of a sparkling shirt dress with a loose fit. The oversized style also featured a drawstring that gave the garment shape when tied. The former Sports Illustrated model opted for comfort without sacrificing style since the dress is truly the best of both worlds. Teigen carried a black mini bag and wore her hair in a messy quaffed updo.

Adding some extra bling to her look, the model strapped on gold pointed toe sandal heels with a chromatic shiny finish and thick secure straps. The three to four-inch heels worn offered the cookbook author a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When it comes to shoes, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

