Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her New Kitchen Gadget in a Chocolate Brown Blazer and Tan Knee-High Boots

Model and certified foodie Chrissy Teigen showed off a gigantic mixer to Instagram wearing a total chic outfit.

Teigen stood in the kitchen, standing before a larger-than-life mixer, hugging it close. The caption read, “Obsessed with my new child.” Teigen wore a chocolate brown blazer that had an oversized fit. The model layered it over a tan mini dress that peaked out of the bottom of the blazer. Teigen wore minimal makeup and kept her hair in a deep side part, framing her face. Little to no jewelry is visible on the model and mom of 2, but she did end up carrying around a snakeskin clutch in a secondary post to her Instagram. The ensemble stays within the same color story, the model sporting neutrals for her day spent whipping up new recipes.

For footwear, Teigen stepped into some tan boots, matching the neutral color scheme. While the tall heeled boots are certainly not easy to cook in, they look stunning on the model nonetheless. Whether she’s cooking in the kitchen or showing off her outfits for Instagram, Chrissy Teigen manages to pull off just about everything.

While Teigen rose to fame for her modeling career, she is no one-trick pony. After gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated and hosting shows like “Lip Sync Battle,” Tiegen began to share her love of food and cooking with the rest of the world through her posts on Instagram. The model has since written multiple cookbooks and released her own line of cookware. The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree it seems, as Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, also has a cookbook and a show on Discovery+ all about flavorful Thai cooking.

