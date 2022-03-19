Chrissy Teigen Wears Gucci Top, Flower-Print Denim and Heels for LA Stroll With Luna and Miles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen does mommy duty in style.

The model was spotted while she was out and about in Los Angeles with her children Luna and Miles.

Teigen wore a multi-colored Gucci cropped t-shirt that featured an eye-catching graphic and a ringer neckline and sleeves design. She paired the t-shirt with floral and statue-embellished jeans that had oversized flares at the bottom.

Chrissy Teigen out and about in Los Angeles with her kids on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Chrissy Teigen out and about in Los Angeles with her kids on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For accessories, Teigen carried a yellow padded cassette bag with a shiny gold chain-link shoulder strap. She wore pair of red tint square sunglasses that matched her ‘70s-inspired vibe, and she also wore a dainty silver necklace.

Although her shoes were covered up by her pants, the front indicated they were platforms.

Platforms, one of spring’s biggest trends and a major statement on the fall ’22 runways, have been worn by celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, H.E.R., Tracee Ellis Ross and Lady Gaga.

When it comes to Teigen’s style, she tends to wear fashion-forward and modern pieces. Recently, she wore a black blazer paired with slouchy jeans and crystallized Bottega Veneta stretch heels. Also, she slipped on a floral print boho-chic dress and a sleek black handbag for a sophisticated ensemble perfect for spring.

On red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino that all mesh well with her tastes. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

