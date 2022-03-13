Chrissy Teigen Sparkles on Stage in Bedazzled Strappy Heels at South By Southwest

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen sparkled on stage at the South by Southwest festival yesterday in Austin, Texas. The model joined a panel of stars, including investigative writer Nile Cappello and CEO of Campfire Studios Ross Dinerstein. She wore a black blazer with a simple white tee and jeans.

The jeans are stylistic with a fun tied hem that travels into the shoes. Said shoes are strappy with a pop of shine. The most striking feature of pumps are the bedazzled embellishments, which caught the light. It’s a simple but effective look with a touch of sparkle.

Chrissy Teigen at South By Southwest panel. CREDIT: AP

While the star is known for gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated, she has other talents. Teigen is a cook and author of cookbooks, including “Cravings” and has her own line of cookware. Teigen is also a social media influencer, where on Instagram she posts some fabulous outfit inspiration. It’s no wonder why the wife of John Legend has garnered such a huge fanbase of more than 37 million followers.

Chrissy Teigen’s shoes. CREDIT: AP

In a post made to Instagram, Teigen stood against a bamboo wall, showing off her modeling skills as she debuted her outfit of the day. Teigen looked dazzling in a simple black tee tucked into a studded wrap skirt. The skirt is texturally unique, offering the look some contrast. Teigen accessorized with gold rings and styled her hair in loose waves to complete the look. As always, the model’s makeup was smokey and sultry, complementing her striking features. Teigen plays with a pop of color in this outfit, the wrap skirt coming in a burnt orange or clay color.

Here, Teigen sported a pair of strappy heels in black, matching her black top. From the pops of gold in her jewelry to the hardware on her skirt, Teigen’s outfit is a perfect example of keeping it casual and fun. The look, while simple, manages to explore different textures. It’s all in the details with this one. The skirt is playful and eye-catching, while the rest of the ensemble is made up of some key staple pieces that you can probably find within your own wardrobe.

See more of Teigen’s style through the years.

