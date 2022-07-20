Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Sobriety in Thong Sandals With Gold Accents Alongside John Legend & Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Supporters admired Chrissy Teigen’s growth and beauty in a new post she took to Instagram on Sunday. Celebrating her first anniversary without drinking, she expressed her joy for her family throughout the video.

And her time celebrating the achievement was highlighted in her garment, as she was glowing effortlessly.

The model wore a crisp white sleeveless maxi dress with slits by Aya Muse. Across the front of the “Aosta” dress were cutouts, laced together over the bust as the rest of the dress offered full coverage. Usually, a design like that would be worn for more evening events, but as Teigen simplified her accessories as well as her footwear, this dress showed versatility.

She wore her hair in a style swept to the back, as two large brown strands framed her face with ease. She went light with her jewelry, as she kept her neck and wrists bare, allowing the dress to be the statement piece of the outfit.

For a gathering spent touring and taking pictures with family, including husband John Legend and their children Luna and Miles, it’s imperative to have a supportive shoe. If Teigen wore a heel, she might not have been as comfortable. This is why her choice of a flat white thong sandal by Sergio Rossi was golden. Not to mention, the gold accents on the front of the shoe added to the refinement of the footwear.

The rest of her family shined in bright colors and patterns as her children were seen in sunflower and paisley prints. Legend posed next to her during the video in a printed button-up with white trousers to match Teigen’s choice of colors.

Slip into a pair of white sandals for a breezy look.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Goldie Jelly Sandal, $150.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Bandolino Kate Flat Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Paccia Sandal, $40.