×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chrissy Teigen’s Barely-There Versace Shorts & Extreme Thigh-High Boots Deliver Statement Dressing in London

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
MEGA844474_026-head
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
View Gallery 29 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen got the London look in her instagram yesterday.

The 36-year-old posed for the camera in her British-best in London. The star smiled for the camera wearing a neutral brown sweater by The Row with a crew neck that draped down to her upper thighs. The oversized “Dofia” sweater was layered over a black shorts by Versace.

The outfit was brought together with her Gianvito Rossi footwear. Teigen slipped on a pair of the brand’s black leather thigh-high boots “Marsden” boots. The shoes featured a thick rubber lug sole and a snug sock-like fit.

The media personality accessorized her holiday ensemble with a sleek black bag that featured a crossbody leather strap with a gold buckle.

The other videos in the compilation consisted of a bowl of a large market side pan of risotto being made as well as a video of the cook book author laying on a yoga mat, beneath a fluffy blanket at the gym with a high messy bun in her hair.

Related

Kate Middleton Puts Spring In Her Step in Chiffon Dress & Suede Pumps at Fitzwilliam Museum With Prince William

'90 Day Fiance' Host Shaun Robinson Gets Chic in Barely-There Sandals & Red Crop Top With Breezy Skirt for HollyRod Charity Gala

Kate Middleton Channels 'Pretty Woman' Style in Polka Dot Dress & Brown Heels at the Royal Ascot

When it comes to Teigen and her clothing tastes, she tends to favor modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently revived the no pants trend on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”. The 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a dress and sheer black tights, creating a silhouette that looked chicly incomplete without bottoms. On her feet, she wore a pair of 6-inch platform heels.

The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018.

Shop these thigh-high boots.

Vince Camuto, boots, leather boots, black boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots, stiletto boots

To Buy: Vince Camuto Fenindy boots, $92 (was $230).

Schutz, black boots, leather boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

Universal Thread, Target, boots, pointed-toe boots, tall boots, black boots, suede boots, heeled boots

To Buy: Universal Thread Lainee boots, $34 (was 40).

Flip through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad