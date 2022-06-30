Chrissy Teigen’s Barely-There Versace Shorts & Extreme Thigh-High Boots Deliver Statement Dressing in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen got the London look in her instagram yesterday.

The 36-year-old posed for the camera in her British-best in London. The star smiled for the camera wearing a neutral brown sweater by The Row with a crew neck that draped down to her upper thighs. The oversized “Dofia” sweater was layered over a black shorts by Versace.

The outfit was brought together with her Gianvito Rossi footwear. Teigen slipped on a pair of the brand’s black leather thigh-high boots “Marsden” boots. The shoes featured a thick rubber lug sole and a snug sock-like fit.

The media personality accessorized her holiday ensemble with a sleek black bag that featured a crossbody leather strap with a gold buckle.

The other videos in the compilation consisted of a bowl of a large market side pan of risotto being made as well as a video of the cook book author laying on a yoga mat, beneath a fluffy blanket at the gym with a high messy bun in her hair.

When it comes to Teigen and her clothing tastes, she tends to favor modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently revived the no pants trend on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”. The 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a dress and sheer black tights, creating a silhouette that looked chicly incomplete without bottoms. On her feet, she wore a pair of 6-inch platform heels.

The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018.

