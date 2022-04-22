Chrissy Teigen Debuts Chic Pink Floral Robes & Matching Slippers From Her Cravings Brand

Chrissy Teigen blooms in florals. The model shared a photoset to Instagram today that showed her relaxing in a bright and flowy relaxed look created by her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen brand, suitable for springtime.

In the caption of the photo, Teigen wrote, “She’s HERE! Our beautiful dolcezza robes have dropped and are ready for a lifetime spent doing what we all love: doing nothing 🥰 match them with the scarf and slippers to unlock ultimate rest mode!! shop now on @cravingsbychrissyteigen!”

For the outfit, the robe had flowy sleeves and a punchy floral print that oozed color. Done in pink, orange, green and white hues, the piece was draped on the floor. It also had a plunging neckline that felt very modern.

She grounded her look with matching slippers. The sandals had an open-toe design and angular toe strap.

When it comes to Teigen and her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a white asymmetrical one-shoulder midi dress from Alexandre Vauthier coordinated with gold strappy Mirror Ankle Wrap Sandals from Tom Ford while leaving a restaurant with her husband John Legend this week. Also, she wore a crochet bralette and matching midi skirt adorned with floor-length fringe for a chic ensemble while vacationing with her kids, Miles and Luna Stephens.

When she graces red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

