Chrissy Teigen Turns Up the Heat in Red Sequin Mini Dress and Matching Strappy Heels

Chrissy Teigen went with a red-hot ensemble while spending time with her family and friends.

The model posted a series of photos on her Instagram on Monday. In her carousel, she showed off some photos with husband John Legend, their two children and a few friends from their vacation. She wore a red sequin mini dress in the pictures with a cowl neck. Her dress featured one thin spaghetti strap and one thicker, sequin-covered strap as well as an open back. She wore her hair up with a deep side part and accessorized with just a few dainty gold earrings.

The cookbook author and internet personality went monochrome by adding red heels to complete her look. She wore strappy sandals in a red metallic hue. The shoes featured a tall, thin stiletto heel that added at least 4 inches to Teigen’s height. She wore another style of strappy sandals while in Italy just a few days before. This time, she rocked a light brown pair with a floral dress.

Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent and Gucci, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Paris Texas, Amina Muaddi and The Attico. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

Click here to see a gallery of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.