Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Christmas With Her Family in a Flowy Mint Green Dress

Chrissy Teigen looked effortlessly chic as she posed in front of her Christmas tree with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, on Dec. 26. The couple ditched the cold weather for a tropical oasis for the holiday season.

The 37-year-old model, who is expecting her third child, wore a mint-green Jonathan Simkai maxi dress with a v-neckline and a tiered ruched design. The flowing dress also featured spaghetti straps and drawstring accents on the sides and back of the dress. The light dress is a part of the designer’s summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

The former “Lip Sync Battle” host kicked off her shoes for the family picture. She most likely paired the look with nude strappy sandals or flats. When it comes to footwear, Teigen tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. She often gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

Legend looked more casual than usual with a light pink polo shirt which he paired with red trousers. He completed his look with all-white sneakers that featured a lace-up closure and a platform sole.

The couple was also spotted sporting Christmas colors when they made an appearance at a Cravings event a couple of weeks ago at Westfield’s Mall. Teigen wore a sparkling green embellished set which she paired with ruby sandals Legend matched the model’s footwear with a red suit.

PHOTOS: 10 Shoes For Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Baby