×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Does Comfy Maternity Style In Braided Sandals With John Legend

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
Chrissy Teigen’s Street Style
View Gallery 29 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen showcased her casual maternity style while out with her husband John Legend on Monday. The couple, who is expecting their third child together, was spotted at a medical center in Los Angeles.

Teigen opted for comfort over style by stepping out in a blue and white pinstripe button down shirt, which she paired with a basic white tank top. The “Chrissy’s Court” judge completed her look with a pair of capri leggings She covered her eyes with tinted aviator shades and carried her must-haves in a black shoulder bag.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Slides
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at a medical building in Los Angeles on August 8, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Legend sported a white shirt that featured a navy blue and red collar with matching cuffs on the short-sleeves. He tied his look together with dark blue trousers and sleek white sneakers.

Related

Chrissy Teigen Sets Sail in Breezy Polka Dot Pants & Cork Sandals With Son Miles on Boat Ride

Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Gives Schoolgirl Style Chic Twists With Balloon Sleeve Top & Sparkling Sandals at 'Beast' Premiere

Julianne Hough Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals & Pink Floral Sundress for 'POTUS' Broadway Arrival

For footwear, Teigen tied her outfit together with black slides. The slip-on style had a wide braided strap and had a thick midsole for extra support. Comfy slides are an essential item to have in your wardrobe during the warm weather season. Slides have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Slides
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at a medical building in Los Angeles on August 8, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The television personality often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

PHOTOS: Check out Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years in the gallery.

Slip into a pair of classic black slides this summer.

BP. Urma Slide Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Vionic Kalina Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vionic Kalina Sandal, $120

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Stacy Adams Montel Cross Slide Sandal, $60. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad