Chrissy Teigen Sets Sail in Breezy Polka Dot Pants & Cork Sandals With Son Miles on Boat Ride

Chrissy Teigen looked chic and comfortable in her latest Instagram post.

The television personality smiled for the camera, posing with her son Miles while on a boat. Teigen and her son wore red and blue life jackets respectively. Beneath the life vest, she wore a black T-shirt with a crewneck neckline and long flowing short sleeves. On the bottom, Teigen slipped into a pair of stretchy, high-waisted pants. The polka dot trousers stretched up to above her midsection and featured a flowing baggy shape leaving lots of room to breathe.

Though not visible in the photo, on her feet, Teigen wore a pair of Gabriela Hearst striker leather platform sandals. The shoes, which are available for $750 on Net-a-Porter.com, feature a 2-inch cork platform sole and black, tan and white leather straps.

The cookbook author also wore a pair of round, oversized sunglasses with black frames and opaque black lenses and carried a cross body bag with a long strap and a classic leather pouch.

Related Chrissy Teigen Styles a Heat-Proof Outfit With a Breezy White Button-Down This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023 Naomi Watts Pops in Yellow Midi Dress & Matching Pedicure With Sandal 'Flatforms' for Thirteen Lune Beauty Luncheon

She captioned the photo with her son “keeping up with this one somehow.”

Whereas the other post focused on her garb. She wrote, “@normakamali these pannnnnts. stretchy, high and long oh baby. come to butthead”

On the boat, Teigen’s son wore a white T-shirt as well as a pair of black shorts and sneakers. The light blue, high top Converse sneakers featured a design of different animals in different colors and also had white laces.

The mother of two is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo with bold colors and PVC uppers. Teigen has also been spotted wearing suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas.

Flip through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.