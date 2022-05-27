Chrissy Teigen Takes London in Chic Pink Coat & Versatile Boots on Getaway With John Legend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen has been galavanting around Londontown this week, showing off some chic looks while spending time in the city with husband John Legend.

Just the other day, the Cravings brand founder took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in front of a Chelsea neighborhood flower shop, captioning the post: “why is everything so stinkin cute here.” In the snap, she can be seen wearing a pink belted coat over a white shirt and sleek black leather boots featuring a timeless pointed toe. She’s also sporting Valentino’s black hexagonal oversized V logo sunglasses.

Meanwhile, in another recent Instagram post, the 36-year-old “Chrissy’s Court” star is modeling a black top paired with a black Monot skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and strappy black suede sandals by celeb-favorite designer Amina Muaddi.

Over the years, the cookbook author and mother-of-two has become known for her signature sense of style, which tends to include a mix of striking pieces and vibrant colors. Where shoes are concerned, she can often be found donning high heels, whether she’s sporting boots, sandals or platform pumps.

Moreover, last month, her Cravings brand launched a colorful pink robe, scarf and matching slippers featuring a retro-inspired abstract floral print.

Shop suede Amina Muaddi ‘Giorgia’ sandals and more styles below.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Giorgia Suede Sandals, $830; net-a-porter.com

CREDIT: Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Bare Suede Heels, $129; bananarepublic.gap.com

CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Steve Madden Marbella Sandal, $110; revolve.com

