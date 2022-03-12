Chrissy Teigen Walks on the Wild Side in Leopard Crop Top & Leggings With Sporty Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen shouts out healthy living in athletic style in a photo on Instagram on Thursday.

Teigen went with a matching leopard print athleisure combo that consisted of a bralette and leggings that had a thick waistband and a slim fit.

To finish off everything, she slipped on a pair of black sneakers that had white soles. The accents of white added a nice contrast alongside her festive ensemble.

In the photo’s caption, Teigen referenced Elizabeth Anne Holmes’ peculiar diet of drinking mostly green juice, of which is among the anecdotes seen in Hulu’s series “The Dropout,” which profiles the former biotechnology entrepreneur who was convicted of criminal fraud.

When it comes to Teigen’s personal aesthetic, she tends to opt for silhouettes that have a stylish flair while also remaining refined. For example, when it comes to footwear, we’ve seen Teigen wear black satin crystal-embellished platform heels that showcased her affinity for height-defying pumps.

On red carpets, Teigen wears beautiful creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino that all mesh well with her style. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

