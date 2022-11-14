Chrissy Teigen Takes Her Baby Bump to New Heights With Strappy Sandals in Bra Top & Blazer at ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Event

Chrissy Teigen enjoyed a day with her family while dressed to impress.

The cookbook author stopped by Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday with her children Luna and Miles. To the Netflix event, Teigen donned a business casual look.

Teigen wore a black bra top under a leather jacket, letting her baby bump breathe. Her black leather blazer featured black buttons. She added gray high-waisted trousers to the look. The drawstring pants featured a straight-leg opening.

Teigen and her children attend Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular on Nov. 13. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation

The soon-to-be mom of three slipped into a pair of classic sandals to complete her look. She wore black strappy heels to the occasion. The heels featured a thin strap across her toes and a wrapped style around the ankle. The shoes were complete with a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

Chrissy Teigen attends Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for DreamWorks Anim

When it comes to shoes, Teigen has a renowned penchant for chic, statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in various heeled sandals and pumps by Gucci, Saint Laurent and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels The Attico, Amina Muaddi and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

