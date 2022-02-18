Chrissy Teigen Goes Cozy-Chic for Shopping Spree With Kids in Slide Sandals and Ripped Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen looked cool and casual while out with her two children, five-year-old Luna and three-year-old Miles, on Wednesday. The model opted for comfort over style while taking her kids on a shopping spree in West Hollywood, Calif.

Teigen wore a loose-fitting brown knit sweater. She paired her long-sleeve top with distressed boyfriend jeans, which she rolled up at the hems.

Her accessories was the perfect choice for a midday stroll. The “Chrissy’s Court” judge kept her hands free by wearing a belt bag around her waist and covered her blond locs with a black baseball hat. She pulled her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh-face makeup-free look.

As for footwear, the former “Lip Sync Battle” host tied her look together with a pair of black braided sandals. The slides included a thick braided strap across the toe and a brown outer sole.

Her children also stepped out in cozy attire. While strolling down the street, the cookbook author held hands with Luna, who looked cute in a colorful floral print jacket with lilac-colored pants, a white T-shirt and white sneakers. Miles wore an olive-colored T-shirt with dark jeans and blue slip-on sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The television personality often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

