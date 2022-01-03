×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chrissy Teigen Dresses Cozy in White Trench Style Dress and Strappy Black Heels with John Legend

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted hand-in-hand while taking a romantic stroll in New York City on Aug 19, 2021.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted hand-in-hand while taking a romantic stroll in New York City on Aug 19, 2021.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen celebrated the New Year in style with her husband John Legend in London, England.

The pair cozied up together on their way to the musical Cabaret for a night of theatrics and fun. In a post to her Instagram Teigen wrote, ” We just saw Cabaret here on London’s West End this fine new year’s eve. It was wonderful and the venue was gorgeous. now horizontal on the couch looking forward to beautiful things in 2022. love you guys. xx”. The image posted features Teigen bundled up in a white, scoop neck trench. The dress doubled nicely as cozy outerwear, keeping the model and mom of two nice and warm. The dress fell off the model’s shoulders slightly to create a wider neckline while large slits made their way up the skirt of the dress, showing some skin. The dress was tied in the center like a classic trench, cinching the waist while keeping the dress tightly closed. Teigen accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a black mini clutch. 

Related

Ciara Was Opulent in Orange at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Chrissy Teigen Goes Green in the Chicest Fuzzy Trench Coat and Barely-There Heels in London

Chrissy Teigen Is Winter-Ready in Striking Cropped Trench Coat & Slouchy Boots With John Legend

Legend dressed in all black, opting for a classic, fitted suit jacket and black slacks. The singer added a button-up layer below his blazer, no doubt keeping him extra cozy while enjoying the show.

Both parties chose black footwear, in a classic move that kept the couple looking sleek and dressy all night long. Teigen went for a pair of strappy sandals, while her husband donned a pair of sleek black dress shoes. Both styles are a must-have for any closet. Lacing on dressy black shoes can create a more put-together, streamlined silhouette all the way down to your feet.

Try these strappy sandals on for size.

 

steve madden, tie sandals, nude strappy sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Superb Tie-Up Dress Sandals, $62 (was $89)

schutz, vikki sandals, strappy nude sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandal, $128

cult gaia, ankle wrap sandals, sandal heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cult Gaia Soleil Ankle-Wrap Leather Sandals, $388

 

Read more about Teigen’s dressier style moments here.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad